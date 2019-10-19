0 Memphis police officer charged with assault after beating up EMT over a hot dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police Officer has been charged with assault after he beat up a Regional One EMT over a hot dog in the break room.

Even though the woman was hurt on the job, she said, Regional One won't pay her Worker's Compensation Claim.

As a part-time employee, the victim said she was already having to cover her own medical bills. The time off she's had to take because of the ordeal won't be paid.

We sat down with an expert Saturday to find out if there's any merit to their argument and what you need to know before you take on that part-time or holiday job.

"Just because you get hurt at work does not mean you're automatically covered," said Billy Ryan, of Donati Law Firm.

Ryan has been arguing Worker's Compensation cases the last 20 years. He does not represent the victim of this case.

We reached out to him for guidance on why Regional One would have dismissed her Worker's Compensation claim.

"The dispute itself seems to be of a personal nature, and not because of a connection to the injured worker's work duties," he said.

Even though the victim was hurt on the job, it wasn't while she was physically working, Ryan said.

He said things would have been different if she were attacked by, say, a patient.

"You're out of luck," Ryan said. "Your creditors don't care about that. They just want to get paid."

The same is true if you get hurt at a part-time job and can't work your full-time job.

"You can't recover benefits for loss of income from both jobs," Ryan said. "In that scenario, you're only going to be able to get Worker's Compensation benefits for loss of income in your part-time job."

For example, If you're picking up a holiday job to make sure your kids have lots of presents under the tree, and you get hurt, you're only going to get paid two-thirds of that holiday pay salary while you're hurt.

We asked Ryan if he has any suggestions for folks who need those part-time gigs.

"You're out of luck with respect to your full-time pay unless you have some sort of supplemental insurance policy such as AFLAC or some other privately purchased policy that would cover you in that scenario," he said.

A Regional One spokesperson told us they can't offer information about employee benefits and didn't comment any further.

Ryan said it's also a good idea, to do what the victim in the Regional One case did and hire an attorney.

You may never get a dime from Worker's Compensation there are other legal remedies still available.

