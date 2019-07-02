  • Memphis police officer dragged by car, fires shot at suspect, MPD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was hurt and FOX13 is working to learn more details about what happened. 

    FOX13 confirmed the officer was injured on the 2600 block of Getwell, but he is expected to be okay. 

    Police said the officer was investigating a suspicious person when he was assaulted and dragged by the suspect's car.

    According to police, the officer then fired his weapon.

    The injured officer was treated by paramedics on scene and Is being taken to the hospital. He was not seriously injured

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

     

