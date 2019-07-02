  • Memphis police officer injured while responding to call

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was hurt and FOX13 is working to learn more details about what happened. 

    FOX13 confirmed the officer was injured on the 2600 block of Getwell, but he is expected to be okay. 

    It is not clear what led to him being hurt. FOX13 crews saw the officer walking with a limp.

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

     

