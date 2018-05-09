Memphis police officer shot at, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after police say he fired shots toward him.
Officers said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Depass.
Trending stories:
- Vandals spray paint threats on White Station High School
- Former Memphis Grizzlies announcer pleads guilty to taking up-skirt photos at church
- Murder Street: How a neighborhood in Memphis got the unwanted nickname
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police told FOX13 the officer fired back at the suspect, then the suspect fled the scene.
MPD said the suspect is currently in police custody.
#BREAKING One suspect is in custody after shooting at an MPD officer in Nutbush.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) May 9, 2018
Officer is okay. He returned fire.
Happened before 6:40pm on quiet residential street (1455 Depass).
Witnesses heard roughly 5 shots. pic.twitter.com/9RrGzYbrp5
The suspect has not been identified at this time. No injuries have been reported.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. We'll keep you updated on this situation on-air and online when additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}