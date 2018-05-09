  • Memphis police officer shot at, suspect in custody

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after police say he fired shots toward him.

    Officers said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Depass.

    Police told FOX13 the officer fired back at the suspect, then the suspect fled the scene.

    MPD said the suspect is currently in police custody.

    The suspect has not been identified at this time. No injuries have been reported.

