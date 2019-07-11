  • Memphis Police officer struck by vehicle on I-240 near Getwell

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis drivers are searching for alternate routes after an MPD car was struck on I-240 Thursday morning.

    >>TRAFFIC UPDATES

    Police responded to the scene on I-240 near Getwell near the overpass.

    Officials told FOX13 an on-duty officer was hit by another car. The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    The other driver was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories