Memphis Police officer struck by vehicle on I-240 near Getwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis drivers are searching for alternate routes after an MPD car was struck on I-240 Thursday morning.
Police responded to the scene on I-240 near Getwell near the overpass.
Officials told FOX13 an on-duty officer was hit by another car. The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The other driver was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
