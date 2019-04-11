Memphis police on scene of death investigation in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a death investigation in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, a body was found on North Trezevant and Sanders Avenue.
How the person died has not been released. But, police said they do not expect foul play.
Traffic is currently blocked in the area as officers investigate.
Death investigation happening right now on N Trezevant St & Sanders Ave.— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) April 11, 2019
Call came in at 5:45 as a man down call. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/O5NBbFDD3G
