  • Memphis police on scene of death investigation in North Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a death investigation in Memphis. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, a body was found on North Trezevant and Sanders Avenue. 

    How the person died has not been released. But, police said they do not expect foul play. 

    Traffic is currently blocked in the area as officers investigate. 

