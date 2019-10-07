Memphis police on scene of fatal shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Raleigh.
According to police, it happened on the 2800 block of Hickory Bluff.
Information is extremely limited, however, FOX13 learned at least one person is dead..
No details about the victim have been released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teacher put on leave after showing anti-Confederate flag message in class, reports say
- Four Teens Indicted in Murderous Crime Spree
- King Arthur expands flour recalled over E. coli contamination say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}