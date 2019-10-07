  • Memphis police on scene of fatal shooting in Raleigh

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Raleigh. 

    According to police, it happened on the 2800 block of Hickory Bluff.

    Information is extremely limited, however, FOX13 learned at least one person is dead.. 

    No details about the victim have been released. 

