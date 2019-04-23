Memphis Police plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers with the Memphis Police Department plan to conduct multiple sobriety checkpoints this weekend.
The checkpoints will be active starting April 26 at 7 p.m. and end April 27 at 3 a.m.
Police told FOX13 the first location will be at Sycamore View near Raleigh Lagrange. The second location will be at Yale Rd. near Austin Peay.
MPD told FOX13, "the area of these checkpoints have experienced approximately 20 fatalities crashes, 55 serious injuries crashes and 274 crashes with and injury."
Investigators also told FOX13 impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 other every year in the United States.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}