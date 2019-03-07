MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have released a photo and description of a “person of interest” following the shooting at a Memphis strip club.
MPD officers are currently searching for the person of interest after three people were shot and one man was detained inside Pure Passion early Tuesday morning.
MPD said the club was hosting a female boxing event when things got out of control.
FOX13 obtained cell phone footage of the incident that happened inside the club. In the video, you can clearly hear six gunshots.
Security chased and detained a man – identified as Adam Nickson – who was seen running out of the club with a stolen handgun. Nickson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
However, it is unclear who is responsible for the shooting. And police are now searching for a different man.
Police described the person of interest as the following:
- Man
- Mid-to-late-30s
- Heavy built
- Full low-cut facial beard
- Medium-dark complexion
- Wearing multi-color jacket with logo on the front
No arrests have been made yet in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
