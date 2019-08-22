Memphis police reminds public: 'If you see something, say something'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In light of recent shootings across the country and the threat in the Mid-South, the Memphis Police Department is reminding the public how important it is to report suspicious activity.
MPD is asking people to remember – “If you see something, say something.”
FOX13 asked a spokesperson with the department how people should determine what to report.
They said to remember the 5 Ws.
- Who did you see?
- What did you see?
- When did you see it?
- Where did it happen?
- Why is it suspicious?
Then let the police decide if it is a credible threat or not.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
“See something, say something. I think it was in Baton Rouge on yesterday, the campus was locked down because a male was seen with a firearm. Turned out it was a plain clothed police officer, but you would rather lock a campus down - check it out - versus somebody not saying something and it be a criminal,” said Louis Brownlee with MPD.
Officers want to remind people that something you think may be insignificant could actually be a telltale sign that somebody is trying to commit a mass shooting.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}