Memphis police reminds public: 'If you see something, say something'

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In light of recent shootings across the country and the threat in the Mid-South, the Memphis Police Department is reminding the public how important it is to report suspicious activity.

    MPD is asking people to remember – “If you see something, say something.”

    FOX13 asked a spokesperson with the department how people should determine what to report.

    They said to remember the 5 Ws.

    • Who did you see?
    • What did you see?
    • When did you see it?
    • Where did it happen?
    • Why is it suspicious?

    Then let the police decide if it is a credible threat or not.

    “See something, say something. I think it was in Baton Rouge on yesterday, the campus was locked down because a male was seen with a firearm. Turned out it was a plain clothed police officer, but you would rather lock a campus down - check it out - versus somebody not saying something and it be a criminal,” said Louis Brownlee with MPD.

    Officers want to remind people that something you think may be insignificant could actually be a telltale sign that somebody is trying to commit a mass shooting.

