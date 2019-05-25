0 Memphis police respond to 12 opioid-related overdoses in 24-hour span

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - In just 24 hours, Memphis police officers responded to 12 opioid-related overdoses across the city.

MPD investigators said they are currently investigating the 12 overdoses to learn the cause of this drastic spike in cases.

Health experts explained the importance of getting trained on how to use a kit equipped with Narcan, especially if you know someone with an addiction.

Col. Paul Wright of the organized crime unit delivered a simple but pointed message about drugs.

“Fentanyl will kill you. If you use it, you will die,” he said.

Wright told FOX13 the 12 overdoses in one day is extremely high. It is so high that it pushed him to call a press conference to discuss the spike.

Wright broke down the areas where a majority of the ODs took place. The Nutbush neighborhood, in particular, has seen a major increase.

More than 1,000 MPD officers are trained to use Narcan.

Overdose prevention and health specialists explained the importance of people being trained on how to use the lifesaving “Opioid Overdose Reversal Kit.”

“A lot of these overdoses do take place in bathrooms and businesses, parking lots. The Memphis Area Prevention Coalition can come train a restaurant, store, hotel,” said Josh Well, of the MAPC.

Because of Narcan treatment, 10 of the 12 people who overdosed are still alive.

Wright said until an overall solution is found regarding the opioid epidemic, he suggests family and friends do what is needed to keep their loved ones alive.

To receive training on Narcan, you can call the MAPC at 901-249-2828 or the Shelby County Health Department at 901-222-9000.

