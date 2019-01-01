0 Memphis police, SCSO deputies stepping up DUI enforcement during NYE festivities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of people are making their way to downtown Memphis for New Year’s Eve festivities Monday night.

Visitors are allowed to drink along Beale Street and law enforcement agencies from across the area are stepping up DUI enforcement.

The Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are both increasing patrols and keeping a close eye on the street for drunk drivers.

They want everyone to remember this motto: more cops and more stops.

Whether you are bar hopping on Beale Street or waiting for the guitar to drop, SCSO deputies want you to have a plan for getting home safely on New Year’s Eve.

“Designated driver, call a taxi or take advantage of some of the ride sharing,” said Lt. Anthony Buckner.

Buckner said deputies use crash data from previous years to determine where to increase patrols.

“Where crashes occurred, where crashes involving alcohol occurred and we try to focus our efforts and focus our attentions in those particular areas,” Buckner said.

SCSO also had a saturation event on Saturday night, where they have specialized DUI technicians looking for drunk drivers.

Buckner told FOX13 they did not have any DUIs that night, but deputies issued 74 citations for other violations, like speeding.

And if you are tempted to get behind the wheel after a few drinks, Buckner said it is just not worth it.

“We hate to have to knock on a door this weekend of any family,” he said. “Those knocks tend to change the families’ lives forever.”

There will be another saturation event on Wednesday – again focusing on DUI enforcement.

