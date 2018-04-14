  • Memphis police search for suspects in Parkway Village shooting

    Updated:

    Memphis police are looking for the person who shot a man in Parkway Village.

    It happened Friday night around 10:45p.m. in the 4900 block of Scottsdale.

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

