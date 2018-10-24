Memphis police searching for 2 men responsible for deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are asking for help identifying and locating the two men they say shot a person to death in Memphis.
MPD said the shooting happened Sunday in the 4300 block of Old Raleigh Lagrange Road.
Officers found the victim – who has not been identified – unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.
Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead on scene, police said.
After reviewing video surveillance, investigators discovered two men were at the scene when the shooting happened.
MPD said the were in a black four-door vehicle.
Investigators need your help identifying the men involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
