Memphis police searching for ‘endangered' man last seen leaving McDonald's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for an “endangered” man who was last seen leaving a McDonald’s.
According to MPD, William Youngblood, 64, was at the McDonald’s on Winchester Road with his caretaker around 1 p.m. Monday.
He left the restaurant and was last seen going south on Bishops Bridge from Clarendon.
Police said Youngblood suffers from schizophrenia and hypertension.
Police described him as 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, with short curly hair. He has brown eyes and deformed lips.
Investigators said he was wearing a purple V-neck T-shirt, dark blue pants and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call MPD.
