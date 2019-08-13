Memphis police searching for endangered teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing, endangered teen girl.
Jovanray Douglas, 12, was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. at her home in the 3200 block of Ford Road.
Officials said Douglas previously went missing in June after not returning from her sister's house. She was later located.
Police did not provide a description of the circumstances surrounding this latest disappearance.
However, she was described as 4-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long brown weave hair.
Anyone with information surrounding her whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family desperate for answers 2 months after Cordova mother, nurse disappeared without trace
- Man threatens to kill child, sets girlfriend on fire before wild chase in Memphis and Olive Branch
- 3 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 7-hour span in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}