Memphis police searching for endangered teen girl

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing, endangered teen girl.

    Jovanray Douglas, 12, was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. at her home in the 3200 block of Ford Road.

    Officials said Douglas previously went missing in June after not returning from her sister's house. She was later located. 

    Police did not provide a description of the circumstances surrounding this latest disappearance. 

    However, she was described as 4-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long brown weave hair.

    Anyone with information surrounding her whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 545-2677.

