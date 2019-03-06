  • Memphis police searching for man accused of identity theft, using stolen debit card at Kroger

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man accused of identity theft and using a stolen debit card at a local Kroger.

    According to MPD, the victim said someone had deposited a check into her joint bank account she shares with her son. 

    Soon after, several “unauthorized transactions” were completed.

    Police said the man – who has not yet been identified – used the debit card at the Kroger at 7942 Winchester Road for one of the transactions. 

    Police described the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 25. 

    Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

