  • Memphis police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a robbery on North McLean. 

    According to MPD Facebook Page, a man entered the McLean Market with a handgun and demanded cash from the register on September 12. 

     

    After he took the money, he fled the scene. Police did not release how much money was taken. 

    Below are photos of the suspect. 

