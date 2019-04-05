  • Memphis police searching for man accused of robbing Kroger

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a local Kroger.

    According to MPD, the armed robbery happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at the Kroger on North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. 

    The man – who has not yet been identified – walked into the grocery store and demanded money from the register, police said.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    After robbing the store, police said the man drove south on Germantown Parkway in a dark-colored sedan. 

    Police described the suspected robber as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, medium complexion, wearing a surgical mask, blue latex gloves, a black hooded jogging suit with red stripes and black shoes. 

    MPD said the man was armed with a black handgun.

    No arrests have been made at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories