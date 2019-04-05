Memphis police searching for man accused of robbing Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a local Kroger.
According to MPD, the armed robbery happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at the Kroger on North Germantown Parkway in Cordova.
The man – who has not yet been identified – walked into the grocery store and demanded money from the register, police said.
After robbing the store, police said the man drove south on Germantown Parkway in a dark-colored sedan.
Police described the suspected robber as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, medium complexion, wearing a surgical mask, blue latex gloves, a black hooded jogging suit with red stripes and black shoes.
MPD said the man was armed with a black handgun.
No arrests have been made at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
