0 Memphis police searching for man accused of shooting, robbing owners at their business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people at their business off Lamar Avenue Friday morning.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Lamar in response to a shooting Friday morning. Officers arrived at a business, Rose Company LLC, and found two victims.

According to MPD, the suspected shooter – Rozelle Curtis, 26 – entered Rose Company LLC and demanded money from the two owners around 9 a.m.

Curtis then took out a large caliber handgun and shot both the man and woman before driving away from the scene.

Investigators said Curtis drove off in a Brown Hyundai with the license plate S9761B.

Several police cars surrounded the business, which is a furniture warehouse.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Curtis, who is believed to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.

According to police, he is facing charges of First-Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Felony t/w Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Employment of a Firearm during Commission of Dangerous Felony, and Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the man suffered from minor injuries after the shooting.

Police did not reveal the identity of the victims, though they did release surveillance video of the suspect.

A nearby business owner said when he came to work this morning, he was surprised to see a group of police in the parking lot.

“I got a phone call and said they had excitement next door and I got here, and I was told the neighbors got shot,” said Tony Nale.

Nale said it’s not unusual for suspicious people to be walking around Lamar Avenue near his business.

“I’ve had to tell some to leave the property who wasn’t supposed to be here,” said Nale.

Another friend of the victim said he found out the news when he was stopping by for business.

“You work hard to make a living, you shouldn’t have to go through what they went through,” said James Jefferson.

Police described Curtis as 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, wearing a red and black shirt, black pants, and a black skull cap.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

