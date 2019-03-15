Memphis police searching for man possibly linked to double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who may be responsible for the shooting of two people on the 500 block of Holmes Road.
Two people were shot on Wednesday, March 13 at 8:50 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.
The gas station's surveillance video shows the alleged suspect enter the gas station. The male suspect was a black male with a tattoo in the center of his forehead wearing a black shirt and jeans.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark blue SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon. According to police, the suspect is known to frequent the Westwood area.
If you ahve any information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can also submit information about wanted fugitives.
