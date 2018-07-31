Memphis police searching for man responsible for series of violent crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a series of violent crimes.
MPD said Angelo Bunting, 20, has committed several violent crimes in the area and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Bunting’s crime spree started on July 6, investigators told FOX13, when he carjacked a person at a gas station in the 4500 block of Millbranch Road.
Just a few miles away that same morning, investigators said Bunting shot and robbed a man, taking his backpack before shooting him in the thigh.
Police describe Bunting as a black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
We outline the remainder of crimes police say he committed, and the number of charges he faces – on FOX13 News at 9.
