Memphis Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Binghampton

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Lanya Larid.

    Lanya was last seen around 5:20 at her home in the 200 block of West Johnson Circle in Binghampton.

    Police describe Lanya as 5'2", 105lbs, with medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a white crop t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

    Police said Lanya is possible endangered.

    If you have seen Lanya, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

