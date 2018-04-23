Memphis Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Lanya Larid.
Lanya was last seen around 5:20 at her home in the 200 block of West Johnson Circle in Binghampton.
Police describe Lanya as 5'2", 105lbs, with medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a white crop t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Police said Lanya is possible endangered.
If you have seen Lanya, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
