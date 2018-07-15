Memphis police searching for missing teen in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing teenager in Hyde Park.
Investigators said she was last seen in the 1300 block of Boxwood.
Relatives told police when they awoke, Rakeria Duncan, 17, was gone.
Police say she threatened to harm to herself.
Rakeria is 5' tall, 150 pounds, wearing gray shorts and a gray shirt. She also has a nose ring.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the missing persons bureau at 901-636-4479.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}