MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing teen girl who has not been seen for days.
Ticaria Fields, 15, was last seen Saturday around 6 p.m. at a clothing store on Summer Avenue. Her grandmother initially reported her missing a few hours earlier after she didn’t return from her trip to the Grizzly Mart on National.
Police said Ticaria is “no longer with the unknown male occupying a dark gray Dodge Charger.”
Investigators said Ticaria has autism and has the mental ability of an 8-year-old. She is known to go by the name “Te-Te.”
She was possibly wearing a red, white and blue “patriotic” dress she found at the New Trends store.
Police described her as 5-foot, 157 pounds, with an afro-type hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a dress and red sandals.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police.
