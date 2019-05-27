  • Memphis police searching for missing teen with autism last seen days ago

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a missing teen girl who has not been seen for days.

    Ticaria Fields, 15, was last seen Saturday around 6 p.m. at a clothing store on Summer Avenue. Her grandmother initially reported her missing a few hours earlier after she didn’t return from her trip to the Grizzly Mart on National.

    Police said Ticaria is “no longer with the unknown male occupying a dark gray Dodge Charger.” 

    Investigators said Ticaria has autism and has the mental ability of an 8-year-old. She is known to go by the name “Te-Te.”

    She was possibly wearing a red, white and blue “patriotic” dress she found at the New Trends store. 

    Police described her as 5-foot, 157 pounds, with an afro-type hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a dress and red sandals.

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police. 

