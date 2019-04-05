  • Memphis police searching for robbery suspect

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for a man who robbed Raines Express, located on 4777 South Mendenhall Road.

    The robbery took place on April 4 at 12 a.m. and the man reportedly stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

    MPD provided a description of the suspect, who was last seen leaving the scene northbound on South Mendenhall Road in a newer model silver or grey sedan.

    If you have any information about the suspect, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

