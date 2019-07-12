Memphis police searching for suspect after 2 people shot near Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Marianna Street – which is just blocks from the Liberty Bowl.
Investigators said two people – who have not been identified – were rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police described the suspected shooter as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, wearing a lime green shirt and lime green shorts.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 461 Marianna. There were two victims. Both are listed as non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2019
The suspect was described as a black male, 5'5"-5'6", 130lbs, last seen wearing a lime green shirt with lime green shorts.
This is an ongoing investigation.
