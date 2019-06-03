0 Memphis police searching for suspect who shot, killed man riding motorcycle on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot on his motorcycle on I-240, according to police.

Memphis police said the man – who has not yet been identified – was shot on I-240 around 11 p.m. Saturday at I-240 and Airways Boulevard.

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

FOX13 learned the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office could be lending assistance to Memphis police as early as June 3.

They will patrol areas similar to I-240, where a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

There have been several shootings on highways nearly every month so far in 2019. Some of those suspects are still on the run.

“As citizens, we’re being terrorized by the local city terrorist,” said Donn Travis, a local driver. “It’s ridiculous… we’re trying to go from one point to the next, and these jokers out here shooting at people for nothing.”

Memphis police said they beefed up patrols in 2018 after the number of interstate shootings.

Police called on SCSO and Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies last year while they searched for the gunmen in separate incidents.

A spokesperson told FOX13 deputies are gearing up to assist MPD again after this most recent incident.

Police said road rage was to blame for a number of highway shootings in previous cases.

Investigators said the suspected shooter was possibly driving a dark-colored vehicle.

According to Memphis police, all lanes on I-240 westbound and Airways Boulevard were closed between around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday as officers investigated the area.

The roadways were back open after 5 a.m.

