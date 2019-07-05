Memphis police searching for two men in connection with carjacking in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for the latest of a long line of carjackings in Whitehaven.
Investigators said the incident happened around midnight on May 7 in the 7000 block of Winchester Road.
Vontavious Manning and Devonte Mason were identified as suspects after what MPD said was a thorough investigation.
Police said the two men approached the victim and took their car. It was recovered shortly after being stolen.
According to recent crime data, MPD officers have responded to 46 carjackings since that incident in May. Only 14 of those cases have resulted in arrests.
Police told FOX13 if you are parked anywhere, just make sure to watch your surroundings.
Anyone with information regarding the two suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
