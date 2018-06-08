  • Memphis police searching for two missing girls

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home two missing girls. 

    According to police Avzia Newby, 14, and Augande Newby, 12, were last seen on the 2300 block of Pendleton Street. 

    Trending stories:

    Police said they are runaways, and left around 8 p.m. yesterday. 

    If you see them, immediately call police at 901-545-2677. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis police searching for two missing girls