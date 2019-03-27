Memphis police searching for two suspects involved in basketball court shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting at the basketball courts beside the Mt. Moriah Station at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, March 22.
Officers found one male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Kevin Baker, 21, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt, reckless endangerment, convicted felony possession of a handgun and two counts of aggravated assault.
After MPD interviewed witnesses, it was determined that a verbal altercation between two parties escalated and both individuals shot at each other at Halle Park.
Officers obtained video surveillance, which shows a heavy set female pull a gun from her waist band and hand it to a man, who then fired several shots into a crowd of people on the basketball courts.
Investigators are asking for help identifying two people.
The first suspect is a male, 5'6 and 145 lbs., shown wearing a black shirt and black/red shorts.
The second suspect is a female, 5'7 and 225 lbs., shown wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and green colored hair.
If you have any information about this incident or the suspects' identities and whereabouts, call 901-528-CASH.
