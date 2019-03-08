Memphis police searching for Walgreens robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a male suspect who robbed a Walgreens, located at 4653 Elvis Presley.
Walgreens’ surveillance camera showed the suspect jumping on the front counter, placing merchandise in a garbage bag and assaulting a Walgreens employee.
Police described the suspect as a man, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds and seems to be within the ages of 18 to 22.
Anyone who has information on the incident or the suspect’s identity and whereabouts, is encouraged to contact MPD immediately.
Individuals who may have details on the crime or the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
