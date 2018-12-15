Memphis Police seek suspects in Thursday morning crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for the two people responsible for a short crime spree that took place early Thursday morning.
It all began with a stolen Black Chrysler 300 out of the Mt. Moriah area. Shortly after, the Chrysler was used in the commission of a another carjacking near Raines station. The two suspects and the Chrysler matched the description of a third carjacking that happened in Cooper Young.
“That’s terrifying,” said Cooper Young resident Courtney Moody. “I walk past that intersection everyday to take my kids to and from school.”
Moody said she was shocked to learn one of her neighbors was a target. Police said he was sitting outside of his home in the 1000 block of Rembert when the suspects drove by, turned around and took his 2019 Honda Civic.
The victim said he had the car for less than a week.
According to investigators, the Civic was seen on Lamar and Bellevue. Officers tried pulling it over but it fled into I-240, then on to South Parkway.
If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
