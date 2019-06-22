0 Memphis police stepping up patrols to reduce number of interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has reported 22 interstate shootings from January to mid-June.

Officers told FOX13 that’s more than usual. MPD is getting help from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to keep a close eye on the interstate.

“Each precinct, especially ones with interstates running through its borders, is assigning officers to patrol every day and every night,” said Col. Joe Oakley with the Mt. Moriah precinct.

Based on FOX13 reporting, at least five of these shootings happened on Interstate-240, and four happened on Interstate-40.

The shooting on June 2 along I-240 and Airways was deadly.

“I think there are more shootings because people don’t want to go share the road. People get angry at another drivers and the first thing they want to do is be violent,” said Oakley.

Oakley said MPD is using state grants to cover the cost for these increased interstate patrols. He said officers pulled over hundreds of drivers earlier this week.

According to MPD data, 144 drivers were speeding, 14 had misdemeanor citations and another 13 had revoked or suspended licenses.

“If you see something say something. Give us a call if you see someone driving erratically, driving reckless, especially if they have a weapon in the car and they’re pointing it at other drivers. We need to know ASAP,” said Oakley.

MPD believes this extra presence on the interstate and the additional traffic tickets will slow people down and hopefully cut down on some of the violence.

Below are the results of two days’ patrols via THSO Enforcement Detail:

June 18, 2019

69 speeding

1 seatbealt violation

5 No driver's license

3 Registration

0 Financial Responsibility

7 Revoked/Suspended

8 Misdemeanor Citations

1 warrant

June 19, 2019

75 speeding

2 No driver's licenses

2 Registration

2 Financial Responsibility

6 Revoked/Suspended

6 Misdemeanor Citations



