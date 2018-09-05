0 Memphis police taking extra precautions ahead of Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the Southern Heritage Classic this weekend.

Memphis police are going to be in full force at the Liberty Bowl.

FOX13 spoke with Memphis police over the phone Tuesday to learn what safety precautions they are implementing. Officers said you can expect additional patrols in the area.

Southern Heritage Classic organizers are working to make sure the area is a safe-haven. One guest has one concern this weekend.

"Fights, walking the streets at night because I have been to the Southern Heritage Classic," said Jennifer Reed.

MPD is bringing in additional officers as well as reserve officers. A police spokesperson said officers are prepared to handle the crowd.

SkyCop cameras, uniform officers and gators will be visible this weekend.

People say extra security makes them feel safe.

"I think they going to have enough policeman to take care of the safety issue, they always come through," said Robert Sandidge.

Organizers say one change this year is that Hollywood Street will be one-way southbound between Union Avenue and Southern Avenue to help with the flow of traffic.

Message boards will be visible. Officers said to ask them for help if you have any questions.

Officers also want to remind you to drink responsibly this weekend.

There is also a clear bag policy this weekend. To learn more about that policy, see below.

“To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite guest entry into the stadium, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will implement a new bag policy in 2017-18 for all ticketed Stadium events that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue.”

Guests will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package or container into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, non-approved seat cushions or seatbacks * (see below) computer bags, diaper bags, binocular cases, and camera bags.

Guests will continue to be able to enjoy their tailgate activities in the parking lots and to do so with greater safety and the knowledge that their entry into the venue will be smoother and faster. They also will continue to be able to carry items allowed into the venue, such as binoculars, cameras, and smart phones.

*Non-approved seat cushions and seatbacks include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers. Seat cushions and seatbacks must be 18” or less in width with no armrests.

