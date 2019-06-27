0 Memphis police trying to identify man who stole woman's truck from Home Depot parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mississippi woman said she went into a Home Depot store in Midtown Memphis, only to discover someone stole her truck and trailer from in front of the store when she came out.

And Memphis police told FOX13 Orlish McWilliams is not the only person to have had things stolen in the parking lot. MPD said more than 40 crimes have happened in the lot in the past three months

About 25 of them were in front of the Home Depot – more than five being car break-ins.

McWilliams said she locked her vehicle with the remote alarm as she walked into the store on Tuesday. She said the truck had belonged to her son, who was murdered in January.

According to MPD, officers managed to get their hands on surveillance video from the store.

Officers said they spotted a light-colored GMC Yukon pull up next to the victim’s truck. A man got out of the Yukon and forced his way into the Suburban before pulling out of the parking lot in the stolen truck.

“I want my vehicle back, I am so sick of Memphis’ crime and what they have going on. If it’s not one thing it’s another,” McWilliams said.

However, investigators have not been able to get a clear identity on the suspects from that video.

FOX13 reached out to Home Depot’s corporate office, but they have not answered yet.

