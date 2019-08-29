0 Memphis police unable to enforce hands-free cellphone law on Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police will not be able to enforce the new hands-free cellphone law on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year: Labor Day weekend.

The state's hands-free cell phone law went into effect July 1.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said they have been educating drivers about the law but will start enforcing the law Labor Day weekend.

But almost two full months after the law went into effect, Memphis Police are still not able to enforce the law because city council has to pass an ordinance giving officers the ability to do so.

Council plans to review a drafted ordinance Tuesday regarding the hands-free cellphone law.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said his department is working on an ordinance to get it passed but said his focus is violent crimes.

“When I went to talk to the state legislature about guns in cars, they refused to do something about guns but then months later they did something about cell phones," Rallings said. “There is something fundamentally wrong with that picture. We’re talking about reducing violent crimes, and they restricted your use of a cellphone.”

Drivers told FOX13 their biggest fear is that someone else is going to lose a life because of a distracted driver.

“It’s kind of frustrating because I’ve been in the car and I’ve seen how distracted people are when they are texting and driving or putting in different directions or just operating the phone,” Monique Bethany said.

“I think the penalty should be very stiff. That’s a very dangerous thing to do -- texting, talk on the phone and drive,” said Tom Webb.

FOX13 will continue to follow this developing story and report what happens regarding the ordinance at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

