0 Memphis police urging people to get free gun locks to prevent accidental shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Following the shooting death of 4-year-old Ayden Robinson, the Memphis Police Department is doing its part to help avoid another tragic incident like it.

MPD is urging gun owners to safely secure their firearms. This comes after Robinson was shot in the chest by his 3-year old brother with a gun found in a dresser.

Gun locks are free and can be picked up at any local police precinct.

“It renders the gun inoperable,” Lt. Colonel Vincent Beasley said. “You don’t have to worry about a child getting it or somebody who should not have it, or the gun being discharged.”

Beasley said hiding a gun isn’t enough.

“They watch where we hide them,” he said. “They watch where we put them. As soon as they get an opportunity the nature of a child of course they’re going to go and grab that weapon. They don’t realize what it will do to them.”

MPD said when using a lock make sure the firearm is unloaded and you are not using it around a child.

“Now kids are inquisitive, so you want to make sure that you make a decision on where you would want this key to be to where only you would know where it is,” MPD patrolman Lynette Sutton said.

The hope is that this quick and easy safeguard goes a long way in avoiding another tragic shooting.

“We’re pushing gun locks,” Beasley said. “We’re pushing gun locks. We want everybody to know that gun locks are free. You come to your local precinct and there are gun locks. You can get gun locks and we want you to use them.”

