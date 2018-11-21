Memphis police using new training simulator to hone officers' decision-making skills

The Memphis Police Department has a new tool to hone officers’ decision-making skills out in the field.
It is a “Use of Force” simulator.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo put the tool to the test Tuesday in a real-life scenario.
The simulator was open to try out for media and the public Tuesday, and we found out the experience puts you through legitimate police situations.
After firing shots in every situation, you are asked multiple questions, such as the color of the car or what the suspect said.
“Officers are not out trying to deceive,” said Sgt. Darrell Banks. “Officers you’re not out trying to hide or cover up or anything like that. It’s just at times situation with the stress that is added has a distortion in memory.”
The situations included listening intently to what the people involved were saying while making accurate, fast decisions.
“More that we can give them the scenarios, the better they become and making those judgments in a split second,” Banks said.
Banks said he wants the public to understand officers prefer to never use force.
Simulated situations like these help them understand when force is necessary. Although, they are always encouraged to use the minimum amount of force required.
