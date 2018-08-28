Memphis police warning residents of scammers claiming to be law enforcement

Memphis police are warning residents to be aware of scammers who claim to be law enforcement officials.
Police received a complaint about the scammer, who could be dangerous.
MPD said the scams involve someone spoofing a phone number to make it appear on caller ID as a Memphis police number.
When answered, the caller might identify themselves as a law enforcement agent, requesting payments to “resolve a legal issue, or make threats of coming to your home to serve a search warrant.”
MPD made it clear officers will not request payments or money to resolve criminal issues over the phone.
Also, officers will not call making threats relative to search warrants.
If you receive any calls fitting that description, contact police at 901-545-COPS.
Police said the person responsible has not been identified.
