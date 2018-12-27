0 Memphis police warning residents of uptick in car break-ins during the holidays

Memphis police said there’s usually an uptick in car break-ins during the holidays.

You should be even more concerned the day after Christmas as you hit the stores for returns and post-holiday deals.

Memphis police said even though they have SkyCop cameras at busy shopping centers, a lot of the crime could be prevented if drivers would just lock their doors when getting in and out of cars.

FOX13 spoke with shoppers at an East Memphis shopping center about the car break-ins all across the city.

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Shoppers are making returns and taking advantage of deep discounts.

“I am about to go buy a case for an Apple Watch that I just purchased,” said Cameran Malone, a shopper.

Malone is one of several shoppers we spoke to who’s taking extra precautions after learning car break-ins in Memphis are common this time of year.

“Because of all the car break-ins that’s been around here lately, it does make you more self-aware to watch out for your surroundings for sure,” Malone said.

FOX13 did some digging to find out how many car break-ins took place close to malls in the past 90 days. According to Cyber Watch there were 160 thefts from motor vehicles within a three-mile radius of Oak Court Mall.

The numbers show there were 87 thefts within a three-mile radius from Wolfchase.

Malone said that’s one of the reasons she shops with her father.

“There are people that watch out for cars and things like that that are buying apple phones and stuff like that that will follow you and break into your car, so I usually just make those my last few stops,” she said.

Some of the crimes happened at busy shopping centers. Police are warning shoppers to avoid leaving items inside of cars.

If you’re going to leave items in your car, make sure they’re not visible. Officers said it’s best to leave them in your trunk.

