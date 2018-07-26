  • Memphis polling location shuts down due to gas leak

    Updated:

    A Memphis polling location was shut down due to a gas leak. 

    According to the election commission, the hazard happened at the Colonial Baptist Church location. 

    The booths were moved outside to allow people to continue voting, however, MLGW crews arrived on the scene and evacuated the area. 

    The closest location is at Second Baptist Church at Walnut Grove. 

