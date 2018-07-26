Memphis polling location shuts down due to gas leak

A Memphis polling location was shut down due to a gas leak.
According to the election commission, the hazard happened at the Colonial Baptist Church location.
Trending stories:
- Traffic stop leads to $2.5 million drug bust in Mississippi
- Takis and Hot Cheetos under fire after mom blames snacks for daughter's gallbladder surgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The booths were moved outside to allow people to continue voting, however, MLGW crews arrived on the scene and evacuated the area.
The closest location is at Second Baptist Church at Walnut Grove.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}