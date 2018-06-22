0 Memphis pool hosting free swim lessons for children over summer

Children in North Memphis joined thousands of kids all over the country who participated in the world’s largest swim lesson.

There were a lot of legs kicking and arms stroking the water in the pool at the Bickford Aquatic Center Thursday morning.

"We learned front stroke, back stroke, and head under water,” A'Kalya Robinson said.

Susan Helms is the Director of Injury Prevention Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Le Bonheur has teamed up with Splash Mid-South to provide swim lesson to kids.

"We formed Splash Mid-south out of a tragedy 10 years ago. Two kids drowned in city pools on the first day of their vacation,” Helms said.

According to Le Bonheur, drowning is the leading cause of unintended injury and death for children ages 1 to 4.

Members of the Memphis Fire Department, the City of Memphis Parks and Neighborhoods, and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority taught the children how to swim Thursday.

"Every time I messed up I had to go to the twelve feet,” London Tucker said.

Helms says swimming lessons they have planned throughout the summer will hopefully keep children from getting injured or dying.

"We see nearly 30 to 40 because of drowning or near drowning and we certainly want that number to be zero,” Helms said.

Helms says children from all over Memphis should take advantage of the free lessons Splash Mid-South is providing this summer.

Sign-ups for free summer lessons are available at the Bickford and Hickory Hill Aquatic Centers.

