  • Memphis porch pirate caught on video, police say

    Updated:

    A porch pirate is on the run after targeting a home in High Point Terrace.

    Memphis police are looking for the man seen below. 

    Police told FOX13 he pulled over on Feb. 26 on Shirlwood Avenue when he saw a package on a front porch.

    He walked down the driveway, grabbed the package and fled in his 90s model Chevy pick-up.

    The package had a compass inside that's worth about $250.
     

