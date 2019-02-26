Memphis porch pirate caught on video, police say

A porch pirate is on the run after targeting a home in High Point Terrace.
Memphis police are looking for the man seen below.
Police told FOX13 he pulled over on Feb. 26 on Shirlwood Avenue when he saw a package on a front porch.
He walked down the driveway, grabbed the package and fled in his 90s model Chevy pick-up.
The package had a compass inside that's worth about $250.
