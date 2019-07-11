0 Memphis program teaching life skills, coping mechanisms to youth dealing with murdered loved ones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A program in Raleigh is providing life skills to underserved kids and teens.

Camp Memphis at For the Kingdom is offering classes for kids interested in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.

Teenagers said they are learning conflict resolution and how to cope with the loss of their friends and families who were murdered.

This is the first year the program is offering electives to help teens with critical thinking and so much more.

Noor Alabes,15, came to Camp Memphis in Raleigh after friends told her it would be the best way to cope with the loss of her father who was murdered.

“My father, he owned a tire shop and his employee killed him. There’s no motive yet either,” she said.

In December, police told FOX13 Noor’s father and another employee were shot by a co-worker on South Third inside Noor’s father’s store.

“He was an amazing person, everyone knew him,” Alabes said.

Camp Memphis is helping students overcome major obstacles. The reality is many students said they lost friends to violence.

“When you climb, when you get stuck the first time, don’t make that the reason you give up,” Torrey Bates, Camp Memphis’ executive director said.

Bates said something as simple as rock climbing is helping kids overcome poverty, the loss of a loved one and crime.

“This year, we did life skill development around communication, how to handle impulsive decisions, how to handle failure -- in a model we call WIN, what’s important now,” he said.

Bates said many of the students are homeless or come from single-parent homes. That’s why he added electives like animal therapy, STEM and coding.

Through coding, students are learning how to operate a computer software program.

The person helping to teach the course is Tupac Mosley.

FOX13 first introduced viewers to Mosley in May, when it was reported the Raleigh Egypt High School student went from homelessness to Valedictorian and earned millions in college scholarships.

Students said the camp is making their neighborhood and community safer.

“More mature. More like I can do this, like I’m not going to give up, I’m not going to be like in the streets or anything. I’m going to make my dad proud,” Alabes said.

There is one week left of the camp, but there are programs throughout the year.

Bates said they received more than $75,000 to help fund scholarships for kids who may not be able to afford the camp. They can pay as little as $25 a week.

To donate, visit the Camp Memphis website.

