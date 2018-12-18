0 Memphis ranked as fourth ‘neediest city' in U.S., study says

A new study lists Memphis as the fourth neediest city in America.

The WalletHub study factored in things like affordable housing and poverty rates. They also factored in food insecurity, which is a big issue here in Memphis.

The Mid-South Food Bank distributes 1.2 million pounds of food every month across 29 counties, but even with that number, they still need donors to help deal with more than 200,000 food insecure people in Shelby County alone.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support we get every day from this community,” said Estella Mayhue-Greer, President & CEO of Mid-South Food Bank.

It's a big job that helps feed about 400,000 food-insecure people in the region. Mayhue-Greer runs the Mid-South food bank.

She told FOX13 it's a job that's she's taken personally for over two decades.

“I go back to my childhood, remembering my mother sitting at the table saying she wasn’t hungry and that was because she wanted to make sure there was enough food for the children,” Mayhue-Greer said.

In a warehouse filled stocked with fresh foods, Mayhue-Greer and her team are responsible for making sure about 200,000 food-insecure people around one of America’s neediest cities are fed.

The city only ranks better than Detroit, Cleveland and Newark.

“Now, we’re serving more people that are working and struggling to make ends meet that may fall above the poverty level and don’t quality for any of the federal nutrition programs,” Mayhue-Greer said.

But all is not bad. According to the Mid-South Food Bank, food insecurity continues to inch down in the Mid-South.

About 19 percent of people in the 31 counties they serve are now food insecure. Small steps in the right direction, but a long way to go.

“Our numbers have decreased each year, and we hope the reason they’re going down is because we’re better meeting the need of people who rely us and our partner agencies for food,” Mayhue-Greer said.

The Mid-South Food Bank plans to open a new location in 2019.

