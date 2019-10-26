0 Memphis ranked second most dangerous city, according to new study

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new study ranks Memphis as the second most dangerous city in America.

At the same time, city officials and a study with the Shelby County Crime Commission insists crime has gone down.

Mayor Jim Strickland emphasizes he is working on building up the police force.

He said his goal is to have 2300 officers by the end next year.

“Crime went down in 2018, crime is down again in 2019 but it’s not nearly where we want it to be,” said Strickland.

Mayor Jim Strickland said his plan to combat crime is to hire more officers.

He said in a few weeks the next police academy graduating class will increase the number to 2,100.

His goal is to have 2,300 officers by the end of the year.

“We are not where we want to be we are still committed to rebuilding our police force,” said Strickland.

A new study from 24/7 Wall Street lists Memphis as the second most dangerous city in the country.

The study used numbers from the FBI’s 2018 uniform crime report which shows 1,943 incidents per 100 thousand people.

“For those violent criminals we have to be tough on them and make sure they serve stiff sentences if we do all that we have to continue this downward trend,” said Strickland.

However, a new study from the Shelby county Crime Commission shows from January to the end of September there was a decrease in the number of rapes and robberies in the city, but there was a small increase in murders and there were 173 more aggravated assaults this year compared to the same time frame last year.

Strickland said he will continue to recruit more officers.

“Rebuilding the police department has been a major key in bringing down crime we got to create more jobs for young people the more jobs we have the less likely they are going to commit crimes,” said Strickland.

There have been 147 homicides in Memphis this year compared to 184 last year.

