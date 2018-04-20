Memphis ranked the best place in the world to visit in May, study says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to an article published by CNN travel, Memphis was ranked number one in the entire world for places to visit in the month of May.
The article ranked the top five cities in the United States and countries around the world they recommend people to be in May. The article said, "a trip to Memphis is a trip to the musical and cultural soul of America."
Trust us, we agree.
The article said you must experience the City of Memphis for the month of May for multiple reasons. The first one being, obviously, Memphis in May. The article said this about the event:
For 2018, highlights include the Beale Street Music Festival (May 4-6), a salute to the Czech Republic (May 7-13), barbecue contest (May 16-19) and a river run (May 26). To contact festival organizers directly: 56 South Front Street, Memphis 38103.
The other places the article named were:
- Bali, Indonesia
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Peru
- Malawi
