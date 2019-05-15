0 Memphis rapper, 4 others arrested for multiple drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

MIAMI - Memphis rapper Key Glock was arrested for multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Miami.

According to an affidavit from Miami police, Key Glock – whose real name is Markeyvius Cathey, 21 – was riding with four other men in a Chevy Tahoe on May 13 around 7:30 p.m. when they were pulled over.

Key Glock is known for his 2017 mixtape "Glock Season," and he is signed to Young Dolph's record label Paper Route Empire.

Investigators said officers pulled the vehicle over because the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

When police approached the vehicle, Cathey was in possession of a “partially burned cigarette” that officers determined to be marijuana.

Police searched the vehicle and found multiple weapons, codeine and marijuana.

Officers found three semi-automatic pistols within arms reach of everyone inside. They also said the weapons were unsecured.

Two of the guns were Glocks with extended magazines, according to investigators.

Police also located a gray backpack next to the middle seat where Cathey was sitting, and he admitted the bag was his. The backpack contained about 21 grams of marijuana

A bottle of liquid hydrochloride and codeine phosphate syrup was also found in the front console of the vehicle.

Investigators said Cathey also had $13,000 in cash on him at the time of the incident.

Cathey was arrested for unlicensed possession of marijuana while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams.

The four other men inside the vehicle at the time are also facing similar charges.

