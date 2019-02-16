SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A well-known rapper in Memphis is facing drug, gun, and theft charges in Shelby County.
Deputies say James Baker, 22, better known as BlocBoy JB, is facing multiple charges.
RELATED: Drake shows Memphis love in "Look Alive" video with BlocBoy JB
The rapper is wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property, according to SCSO.
BlocBoy JB is commonly known for his hit song with Drake "Look Alive." He's also expected to perform at Memphis in May.
If you have any information on the rapper's whereabouts, contact the SCSO.
